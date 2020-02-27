PF’s Kamba accuses ACC of being used by opposition to fight PF

PF Lusaka Province Secretary Kennedy Kamba has now accused the opposition of using the ACC to fight political battles.

Kamba cited the recent investigations by ACC of Ministers Ronald Chitotela and Dr. Chitalu Chilufya. He said the investigations are aimed at weakening the opposition.

Other things which PF has accused the opposition of being involved and cause include the high dollar rate, the electricity blackout, drought, failure to pay farmers, agro dealers and retirees, gassing and mob injustice cases.

Soon the PF will accuse the opposition of having commanded President Edgar Lungu to maintain silence in the midst of deaths and gassing.