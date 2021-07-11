PF’S KENNEDY KAMBA BREATHES FIRE ON UNDER-PERFORMING PF OFFICIALS IN CHONGWE DISTRICT

“We are losing this seat to UPND come what may” Kamba.

Patriotic Front Lusaka Province Chairperson MCC Kennedy Kamba has slammed underperforming party officials in Chongwe District whose conduct angered him.

Speaking when he conducted door to door campaigns in the area yesterday , MCC Kamba said Chongwe has the best candidates adding that it is the District Leadership that is failing them. He said there is no doubt that the Ruling Party was headed for a humiliating defeat in Choongwe.

He however threatened the committee that it would be dissolved if need be.

The MCC stressed the need for leaders to be organised in the District.

“All those on suspension will remain suspended until after election because some of you are playing with the Provincial Leadership. Am not happy with the way you are conducting yourselves in Chongwe,” he said.

“When the party has settled for a candidate, your job is to go to the people and sell that candidate. And you are there pretending as if everything here in Chongwe is okay. If it means dissolving this committee am going to tell the SG to go ahead and replace you.”

MCC Kamba said the party will not condone the conduct by the said leaders in the District.

“You want to earn money from the elections leaving the people behind. We are having challenges here in Chongwe because of your divisions. We are not going to condone this. You have never been in the campaigns since these campaigns started,” he said.

“And you are pretending ‘pa bwato pa bwato’ meanwhile you are not doing what is right on the ground. You cannot compare yourselves with the leadership in Luangwa, the leadership in Rufunsa, those people work hard. Its clear we losing this seat to UPND”, said Kennedy Kamba.