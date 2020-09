KWACHA REACHES BOTTOM LOW IN HISTORY.

Zambian Currency – Kwacha has hit bottom low with US$1 trading against K20.

The Zambian Kwacha which was rebased in 2012 by knocking out of three zeros would have been K20, 000.00 unrebased.

Kwacha has in the past few years been depreciating from K3, 000.00 unrebased in the MMD reign to K20.

The Dollar is also depreciating against major currencies, meaning the Kwacha has taken a steep down fall trajectory.