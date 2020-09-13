PF’S MAJOR RICHARD KACHINGWE TO LEAD VIOLENT ACTS IN LUKASHYA

By Richard Aaron Ngoma in Kasama

As PF’s chances of winning Lukashya parliamentary seat fade, plans are underway to cause intimidation by unleashing violence. Major Richard Kachingwe has been given the task to lead a team that is going to cause mayhem. He has been chosen because he knows the details of the UPND members that are in Kasama.

However Lukashya residents have vowed to prevent the the tribalistic PF from carrying out their evil intentions and have promised to turn out massively and show them the doorway.

Editor’s note.

