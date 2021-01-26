*PF’S MARGERATE MUMBA UNDER FIRE FOR INSULTING MWALITETA*

Uinted Party for National Development (UPND) Lusaka District Deputy Women’s Chairperson, Regina Phiri has taken a swipe at PF’s Margarate Phiri for insulting UPND Lusaka Province Chairman, Obvious Mwaliteta.

In a video that has taken social media by storm and drawn widespread condemnation, Ms Mumba is heard hurling unprintables against Mr Mwaliteta, particularly questioning his health.

And Ms Phiri, who wondered whether Ms Mumba was a witch finder, sorceror or prophet, said using the media to attack individuals based on their health status was unAfrican and unethical.

“Ms Mumba, don’t talk about the health of Mr Mwaliteta because it is not acceptable. Not even doctors are allowed to disclose the health status of patients after examining them,” observed.

She wondered why someone from the PF would lead an onslaught on the ailment of an innocent citizen when the PF has failed to provide medicines to the people of Zambia.

“…you are the ones who are bringing expired medicines for us to consume and substandard condoms for people to us to protect themselves; look at the way people are dying in hospitals, but there you go insulting our dignity, ” she said.

She has since challenged Ms Mumba to come out in the open and tell Zambians the disease he’s suffering from.

“Ms Mumba must get out of her hidding and tell the people of Zambia the disease that he is suffering from since she claims to know it,” said Ms Phiri.

And in a short statement issued by the Lusaka Province Publicity Desk this, morning, Mwaliteta questioned the rationale behind Ms Mumba’s insults against him, arguing that the unfair imprisonment that he suffered at the hands of the PF in 2018 had crippled him.

*UPND MEDIA TEAM