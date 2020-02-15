The Patriotic Front has retained the Chilubi Parliamentary seat.

PF candidate Mulenga Fube was declared winner of the Chilubi parliamentary by-election after getting 16, 653 votes, beating the closest rival United Party for National development candidate Stanislaus Chele who got 4858.

National Democratic Congress’ Henry Kalenga 1308 , People’s Alliance for Change’s Mark Mpundu with 1016, and United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia Charles Kalaba got 279 votes.

Electoral Commission of Zambia returning officer John Longwe announced the results at exactly at 09:20hrs.

Chilubi went to the polls on February 13th, 2020 after the death of Rosaria Fundanga