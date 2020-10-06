PF’S PEACE DEAL PROPOSAL A MOCKERY AND DECEPTIVE – DANTE

…says PF are the architects of the social, economic and political debacles the country is currently facing

United Party for National Development (UPND) Media Director, Ruth Dante says it is mockery for the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) to call for a round-table meeting with various political players in the country ahead of 2021 General elections when they are architects of violence and other numerous social, economic and political ills the country was currently faced with.

In apparent response to PF Media Director, Sunday Chanda’s suggestion that the ruling party was ready to indulge in dialogue with the various political establishments in the country in order to sign a peace deal ahead of the 2021 General elections, Ms Dante said the suggestion is okey but cannot be taken seriously because PF is a government one cannot trust especially over violence, hate-speech, propaganda, lies, and corruption.

“What the PF are supposed to be talking about is not a peace deal. No! They should stop interfering with government institutions such as the police, leave journalists alone, leave NGO’s, CSO’S, allow citizens to speak out on issues affecting them, allow opposition political parties to mobilize themselves, look at them, they are busy campaigning while they are using police to stop opposition political parties from campaigning in the name of COVID, and they want to mock us using a peace deal, maybe with their surrogate political parties” she said.

She stated that the country’s political history under the PF’s 9-year rule was rife with incidents of corruption, hate speech, lies, propaganda, killings, gassing and other crimes against ordinary citizens.

