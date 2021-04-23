Senior Chief Kanogesha of the Lunda speaking people in Mwinilunga has commended the Patriotic Front (PF) government for its pro poor policies.

Chief Kanogesha says the PF policies under the leadership of His Excellency President Edgar Lungu are narrowing the gap between the rich and the poor in the country.

The Royal Highness says the president has initiated a lot of social capital projects in Ikelengi and Mwinilunga whose work is a legacy the people shall forever cherish.

Chief Kanogesha says the PF has shown that it is a government of the people and his chiefdom pledges to support President Lungu and the entire government in its developmental activities.

The traditional leader has congratulated the president on his reappointment as an unopposed presidential candidate in the recent past general conference elections of the Patriotic Front party.

Senior Chief Kanogesha was speaking in a statement delivered on his behalf by his daughter Princess Matherine Kanogesha o Fisheries and Livestock Minister Nkandu Luo who paid a courtesy call on him at his Lunda Royal Palace.