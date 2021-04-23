Senior Chief Kanogesha of the Lunda speaking people in Mwinilunga has commended the Patriotic Front (PF) government for its pro poor policies.
Chief Kanogesha says the PF policies under the leadership of His Excellency President Edgar Lungu are narrowing the gap between the rich and the poor in the country.
The Royal Highness says the president has initiated a lot of social capital projects in Ikelengi and Mwinilunga whose work is a legacy the people shall forever cherish.
Chief Kanogesha says the PF has shown that it is a government of the people and his chiefdom pledges to support President Lungu and the entire government in its developmental activities.
The traditional leader has congratulated the president on his reappointment as an unopposed presidential candidate in the recent past general conference elections of the Patriotic Front party.
Senior Chief Kanogesha was speaking in a statement delivered on his behalf by his daughter Princess Matherine Kanogesha o Fisheries and Livestock Minister Nkandu Luo who paid a courtesy call on him at his Lunda Royal Palace.
It’s very true. Only selfish people are not seeing this realization. The pf government under the leadership of His Excellency the President Dr. Lungu has really narrowed the gap between the poor and the rich people.
This is how an ignorant person reasons, alms giving is not empowerment of any sort. It is said, teach a man how to fish and you will feed him for life. Any normal government is supposed to create an environment for local investors in manufacturing and create jobs, that is how you can narrow the gap because local businessmen will start creating wealth, employ those who are jobless and pay them well. not aya masushi.
yes masushi true
The gap between the rich and the poor is often calculated using the Gini- coefficient. What data is there to demonstrate that the gap between the rich and the poor has narrowed in Zambia or even in that particular province/ district?? Stop cheating people.
PF failed to narrow the gap between rich and poor in 10 years how are they going to do it now? What a changed if anything the poor have become poorer .