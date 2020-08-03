By Merlyn Mwanza

Republican Progressive Party (RPP) leader James Lukuku says no matter how many local government by-elections the Patriotic Front (PF) can induce and win, they cannot win 2021 general elections because their political fish ponds have dried up.

Of all the local government by-elections held in the country recently, the opposition and their alliance partner UPND have terribly been out washed by the ruling PF. The latest being last week’s local government by-elections where the PF beat UPND to the ground even in their so-called strongholds.

But Lukuku defended UPND’s recent losses in their stronghold claiming the PF were no longer as strong as people might be made to understand.

“What must be understood is that whatever the Patriotic Front are doing, they cannot win 2021 elections because, their fish ponds have dried up. The fish ponds for the Patriotic Front is the Copperbelt and Lusaka (Provinces) and I can assure you that whatever the case, people in these two provinces are no longer with the PF,” he claimed.

Lukuku said the opposition, particularly the UPND had been failing to make political gains because of the impediments imposed on them by the PF and the police.

He claimed the opposition was unable to campaign freely because of intimidation by the police using Covid-19 as a pretext.

“The PF are using Covid-19 to gag us the opposition from reaching out. Right now, as I am talking to you HH is under house arrest (because he cannot go anywhere to mobilise). I am (also) under house arrest. Two weeks ago, I have been arrested two times. So, we try what we can to reach out to the masses, but the PF and police are blocking our efforts, machinations of reaching out to the masses,” he added.

Lukuku further said in the presence of a well-designed Parallel Voter Tabulation (PVT) mechanism, the PF cannot win any election, later a lone 2021. He said currently, the ruling party was buying councillors so they can use the by-elections as test mechanism for next year’s general elections.

He added: “They are winning these (by-)elections because there is no PVT that we have put in place. Otherwise, all you have to know is that the Patriotic Front…you can even look at the figures and analyse. They are testing their rigging mechanism. That is why they have been buying councillors; that is why they have been causing violence, so they can test what to do in 2021.”

He defended the opposition alliance, stressing that they have their own internal channels of reaching out to the masses.

“We are urging our members; members of the opposition alliance; members of the RPP; NDC, UPND that each and every moment wherever they are, they are campaign managers, campaign agents to see that if people can’t reach HH, they can get (UPND) manifesto: if people don’t meet me, they can get manifesto of the RPP throughout the country,” said Lukuku. -Daily Revelation