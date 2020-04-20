PF’S SHAMELESS ENTHUSIASM IN BRANDING CORONAVIRUS, PERHAPS THEY ARE ONE AND THE SAME.

Even in the most advanced nations with existing infrastructure and advanced monitoring capabilities, their governments are terrified with Covid 19 and everyone has put their differences aside and are fighting it tooth and nail.

In Zambia, a ruling party seizes the opportunity to tout it’s image and flow it along with the deadly disease whose cure is still a mystery, without any sense of guilt. Where is their conscience, where are their ethics. Just why?

How can you plot to benefit from the cruelty of this invisible enemy unless you have the same characteristics as this killer.

PF has infected people with hunger, PF has infected people with fear and hate, PF has divided and torn families apart, PF has killed jobs and livelihoods, PF has stigmatized people. Need we go far?

Now do you see that’s exactly what the coronavirus has done to the people. The PF are in the same watsup group with Covid 19, that’s why they can easily blend with it’s mission to kill people. PF and Coranavirus, same DNA!