Mr Samuel Kasoleka, says Julian Mwape Director General Zambia Agency for Persons with Disabilities lied that his sister Miriam Kasoleka aged 80 was attacked when she and others went to present their petition on BILL 10 at President HH’s residence.

Mr Kasoleka this morning visited UPND secretariat to clear out reports that her sister who does not even know anything about BILL 10 was among those who went to present a petition at HHs residence.

And Ms Miriam Kasoleka confessed that she was picked from her home in the guise that she was going to collect her social welfare fund.

She also confirmed been attacked but that she did not know the location as that happened while she was on the hired bus.

Her Brother Samuel Kasoleka expressed disappointment at how her sister could be involved in BILL 10 issues she is not even aware off.

He appealed to Ms Mwape not to involve an innocent person like President HH in an issue that he is not aware off for political mileage.

Mazabuka Central Member of Parliament, Garry Nkombo who welcomed the Kasoleka family thanked them for clearing President Hichilema’s name as he demands for answers from ZAPID, police and Mini bus driver on what happened on that fateful day

CIC PRESS TEAM