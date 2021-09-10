PHELUNA HATEMBO IN THE BUILDING, MAKES PUBLIC APPEARANCE AFTER MONTHS IN HIDING

Pheluna Hatembo, one of the Hatembo siblings that were in hiding from alleged individuals forcing them to sue President Hakainde Hichilema in Kalomo’s 1924 dispute attended the abduction case in Choma Friday morning.

Byta FM’s MacDonald Mayaba reports that this is the first time in over Seven months that the siblings are officially seen in public.

They accused opposition FDD president, Edith Nawakwi of forcing them to sue her opponent for political gain.

Nawakwi has constantly denied wrongdoing, but the Hatembos went into hiding while stating that they were made to believe the farm was illegally purchased and could be retained to them.

This was after the High Court ruled in favour of Hichilema, citing the matter as being statute barred — a matter which they were satisfied with

Hatembo, the administrator of farm 1924, appeared for the court hearing which has since been discontinued through a Nolle Prosequi.