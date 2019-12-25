COPPERBELT Young Leaders Initiative for Justice and Peace executive director Abraham Phiri says first lady Esther Lungu should know her boundary.

Phiri has also questioned what role the Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo and his permanent secretary Dr Chileshe Mulenga are doing if the first lady can be commissioning and opening police posts.

On Saturday, Esther opened the Nkana East Police Post which has been named after her.

The Esther Lungu Police Post was built in Kwacha Constituency with the support of area member of parliament Joe Malanji.

However, Phiri said the first lady needs to know her duties because she does not hold any constitutional office.

“It is shocking that President Lungu wants to live a luxurious life at the expense of the poor Zambians. This luxurious life has now extended to the first lady. We wonder in what capacity did the first lady open and commission a police post. What is the role of the Minister of Home Affairs, the Permanent Secretary? This is total abuse of power and excitement,” Phiri said.

He said there was nothing wrong in naming the police post after the first lady.

“There is nothing wrong in naming it Esther Lungu Police Post. But what is wrong is for her to abuse power and open a police. She does not hold a constitutional office. These are issues that will land our first lady in problems. For now, it can look okay but very soon she will need to account because she used public funds,” Phiri said. “We are left to wonder now what is the duty of ministers, because like seriously our first lady has involved herself very much in things that are constitutional.”

He said it would not shock the nation to hear that the first lady had gone to order uniforms for the police.

“Next, you will see her ordering police uniforms because we have seen this before. She went to ‘help’ councils with old small fire tenders from the USA. So we don’t know what next she can go and help with. But our worry is that she is abusing her little authority,” said Phiri.