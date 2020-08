Suspended Mayor of Lusaka, Miles Sampa on his way to deliver mealie meal & masks to a church in Kalingalinga.

He shared the photo on his Facebook page, with the following caption.

“Ulubilo lwamwipi kubangilila” .

Off to deliver Unga and Masks to a church in Kalingalinga so they distribute to some of the less privileged in the area.

Together We Can

Miles Bwalya Sampa

Mayor of Lusaka

Tuesday 18th August 2020, 7.30am