Home politics PF PHOTO OF THE DAY: H.E. ECL AND H.E. HH TODAY politicsPFPhotosUPND PHOTO OF THE DAY: H.E. ECL AND H.E. HH TODAY August 16, 2021 3 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ECL & HH TODAYPhoto Credit: Dickson Jere 3 COMMENTS President HH, our hero, is superhuman with such great values. I admire both these men and I’m proud to be Zambian. May their journey in life yield much more greater achievements. Beautiful picture. They should have been doing this from before Reply Excellent! It’s the way things should be – no hard feelings. A fair win is a fair win, you cannot begrudge it! Reply It’s great for pictures, good for Zambia’s reputation. However, I would not be smiling with the man who locked me up for months on fake treason charges, constantly blocked my rights and even last week was talking garbage about bribes and arresting me after the election. I would stand next to him stoic and for perhaps one picture. No buffoonish laughing. HH you are a bigger person than I am. However, you better go after those thieving PF fools and get back as much as you can from the million$ they stole as that is depriving many Zambians of basic livelihood. Forget these niceties. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
President HH, our hero, is superhuman with such great values. I admire both these men and I’m proud to be Zambian. May their journey in life yield much more greater achievements. Beautiful picture. They should have been doing this from before
Excellent! It’s the way things should be – no hard feelings. A fair win is a fair win, you cannot begrudge it!
It’s great for pictures, good for Zambia’s reputation.
However, I would not be smiling with the man who locked me up for months on fake treason charges, constantly blocked my rights and even last week was talking garbage about bribes and arresting me after the election. I would stand next to him stoic and for perhaps one picture. No buffoonish laughing.
HH you are a bigger person than I am. However, you better go after those thieving PF fools and get back as much as you can from the million$ they stole as that is depriving many Zambians of basic livelihood. Forget these niceties.