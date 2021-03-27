Photographer sues “moving bank” Lusambo over K2000 bill

A LUSAKA-based photographer has sued Provincial minister Bowman Lusambo over a K2000 photography bill he has not paid since May 2019.

Beston Inshindi has filed the matter against the “big spending” minister in the Small Claims Court.

The boisterous Kabushi lawmaker who has been on donation marathon of trucks laden with underweight bags of mealie-meal bearing his potrait has failed to settle the K2000 debt for two years now.

The bill is for four framed photos Lusambo, who many consider a “moving bank” because of his huge cash donations got from Inshindi at a relative’s wedding.

Inshindi explained that after exausting the “I am waiting for a ka payment” excuse, Lusambo eventually stopped picking calls which forced him to run to court.

However, when the matter came up for hearing on Thursday afternoon, both parties were not before court.

“None of the parties are before court, the last time the matter came up on March 4, both parties were not before court. For the said reason the matter is dismissed with liberty to restore within 14 days,” ruled Commissioner Joseph Julusi.

©Kalemba