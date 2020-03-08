TROUBLED Lusaka-based photographer Chellah Tukuta is now thinking of ending his own life.

In the past week or so, Tukuta has shocked Facebook users with posts many have regard inappropriate and indecent.

The photographer has blamed his latest odd behavior on marital problems claiming his wife has been falsely accusing him of infidelity.

He is married with two daughters.

Previously praised by many of his Facebook followers as a brilliant photographer, Tukuta’s latest drama has earned him widespread condemnation.

Tukuta hinted that suicide was on his mind with a posting this in evening.

“My wife was materialistic and I did what I could as a husband GOD KNOWS. If you hear I died just know she’s the reason I took my life. YOU ARE ALL SUPPORTING HER AND I LOOK BAD,” he wrote.