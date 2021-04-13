Home bizarre PHOTOS: A Man is HAPPY after the Divorce has been finalized in... bizarreLifestylePhotos PHOTOS: A Man is HAPPY after the Divorce has been finalized in Court. This is how he celebrated April 13, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp A Man is HAPPY after the Divorce has been finalized in Court. This is how he celebrated LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.