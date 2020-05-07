This is the house of the former of Zaire(now DRC) dictator,Field Marshal Mobutu Sese Seko Kukungbendu wazabanga.
The magnificent structure constructed on a large expanse of land(equivalent to a minimal game park) was built in his home village called Gbadolite at the cost £100m.
It was considered the ” epitome of decor and elegance ” in Zaire n beyond. The super structure was decorated with Italian marble, katangese high -karate Gold plated doors & windows, Spanish floor tiles, automatic American air conditioning ,Isreal state of the art communication systems, king size swimming pool, a private airport control tower, 3-4 inch g bullet proof glassware, 5 presidential suites, 6 Jacuzzi’s & surrounded by a mini game park full of all kinds of wildlife including Indian Tigers .
The structure which , at the time of Mobutu’s death was ranked one of the most magnificent private castles ever owned by a sitting head of state, is now home to wild rats, tropical snakes , gecko lizards ,mega snails , scorpions, birds & thousands of wild insects.
Dictators should learn from this. Where are Mobutu’s kids to take over their father’s estate?
A good example, we all know Edgar has built all over, but the thing is let the incoming president seize this properties to the state.after the court process, even the scandal of fire fighters.
The state should have taken over and converted the building to national use and benefit.
They are thick in their heads to let the structure to rot.
I visited this place with FTJ during the Great Lakes region talks. Right in the middle of the bush. Both leaders are late..shame.
they are referred to as white elephants, opulance of the fools. no one is giving a word on Yamasukro Basilica
Wasted energies while citizens suffer.
TIME TIME
Lessons for African leaders