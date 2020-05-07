This is the house of the former of Zaire(now DRC) dictator,Field Marshal Mobutu Sese Seko Kukungbendu wazabanga.

The magnificent structure constructed on a large expanse of land(equivalent to a minimal game park) was built in his home village called Gbadolite at the cost £100m.

It was considered the ” epitome of decor and elegance ” in Zaire n beyond. The super structure was decorated with Italian marble, katangese high -karate Gold plated doors & windows, Spanish floor tiles, automatic American air conditioning ,Isreal state of the art communication systems, king size swimming pool, a private airport control tower, 3-4 inch g bullet proof glassware, 5 presidential suites, 6 Jacuzzi’s & surrounded by a mini game park full of all kinds of wildlife including Indian Tigers .

The structure which , at the time of Mobutu’s death was ranked one of the most magnificent private castles ever owned by a sitting head of state, is now home to wild rats, tropical snakes , gecko lizards ,mega snails , scorpions, birds & thousands of wild insects.

Dictators should learn from this. Where are Mobutu’s kids to take over their father’s estate?

SHARE UNTIL AFRICAN DICTATORS CAN SEE THIS