 

Good Afternoon,

The good news today is that Kapiri Mposhi will be home to our country’s motor vehicle assembly plant.

This morning I attended the launch of Auviv Zambia Ltd, a subsidiary of Auviv UK Ltd that is coming to set up its base in Kapiri. The company CEO is Professor Clive Chirwa, a Zambian engineering research and development expert known for his
automotive & aerospace structures designs in Europe.

AUVIV will be producing environmentally cleaner, safer, more comfortable and yet more affordable commercial vehicles like minibuses, panel vans including ambulances and refrigerated vans.

I have to say that the AUVIV could not have come at a better time for us in Kapiri Mposhi. The plant will bring opportunities for our people especially our Youths. We are looking forward to skills training via the jobs that will come, the value chain for supplies of consumables, we also see an opportunity for small businesses opening to make bolts and nuts and other parts that will be needed.

Also in attendance at the event was Minister of Works Hon. Chalikosa and Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa other govt and related industry officials and enthusiasts.

Thank you
Hon. Stanley Kakubo
Kapiri Mposhi MP

 

In the pic with the CEO of Auviv Ltd Prof. Clive Chirwa and Commercial Director of Auviv Mrs Elena Chirwa.
Auviv is a vehicle manufaturing company based in the UK.
Notable features for their Mini Bus Designed for Zambia.
1. Latest GPS gadget that factors in hills or mountains to calculate correct distance remaining or travelled.
2. Unlike imported Vehicles like from Japan designed for Japanese people, the Auviv Bus has Seats designed for Zambian bodies and backbornes to mininise fatigue and accidents.
3. Speed limit detector for various zones and over speeding warning facility.
4. Enhanced ABS+EBS global latest efficient breaking system expected to reduce accidents.
The practical Real Proffesor indeed.
Very proud of you Sir.
MBS
060220

 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here