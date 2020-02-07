Good Afternoon,

The good news today is that Kapiri Mposhi will be home to our country’s motor vehicle assembly plant.

This morning I attended the launch of Auviv Zambia Ltd, a subsidiary of Auviv UK Ltd that is coming to set up its base in Kapiri. The company CEO is Professor Clive Chirwa, a Zambian engineering research and development expert known for his

automotive & aerospace structures designs in Europe.

AUVIV will be producing environmentally cleaner, safer, more comfortable and yet more affordable commercial vehicles like minibuses, panel vans including ambulances and refrigerated vans.

I have to say that the AUVIV could not have come at a better time for us in Kapiri Mposhi. The plant will bring opportunities for our people especially our Youths. We are looking forward to skills training via the jobs that will come, the value chain for supplies of consumables, we also see an opportunity for small businesses opening to make bolts and nuts and other parts that will be needed.

Also in attendance at the event was Minister of Works Hon. Chalikosa and Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa other govt and related industry officials and enthusiasts.

Thank you

Hon. Stanley Kakubo

Kapiri Mposhi MP