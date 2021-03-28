THIS IS AMAZING: Outside her duties as Zambia Police Service Spokesperson, Mrs Esther Mwaata Katongo loves to grow food. Here, Mrs Katongo is tending to her cabbage and tomato field.

 

165798994_3761958157255515_6886611783781167823_n

 

 

166217883_3761958160588848_5999837285326778127_n

 

 

166315005_3761958290588835_8734135502514744846_n

