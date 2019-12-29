Shocking levels of modesty from Sadio Mane as Liverpool star spotted using iPhone with a broken screen protector before Leicester clash

Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane was pictured with a phone that has a cracked screen.

Many fans have questioned why Mane who is among the top earners at Liverpool is using that type of phone.

Well, others have argued that he’s a humble footballer who prefers to spend his money on his philanthropic works rather than luxury lifestyle.

Speaking with nsemwoha.com, Sadio Mane opened up on why he prefers to spend a big part of his earnings on charity in his homeland.

“Why would I want ten Ferraris, twenty diamond watches, or two planes? What will these objects do for me and for the world?

“I was hungry, and I had to work in the field; I survived hard times, played football barefooted, I did not have an education and many other things, but today with what I win thanks to football, I can help my people.

Stunning both on and off the pitch:

“I built schools, a stadium, we provide clothes, shoes, food for people who are in extreme poverty. In addition, I give 70 euros per month to all people in a very poor region of Senegal which contributes to their family economy.

“I do not need to display luxury cars, luxury homes, trips and even planes. I prefer that my people receive a little of what life has given me.”

Nobody’s more down-to-earth than Sadio. A top player always stays humble and remembers his roots.