PICTURE: Malawi Constitutional Court Judges
February 4, 2020

Constitutional Court Judges (From Left to Right): Justice Dingiswayo Madise, Justice Ivy Kamanga, Justice Healey Potani, Justice Michael Tembo and Justice Professor Redson Kapindu (Source: Sundu Madise)

1 COMMENT

Everybody get these photos and pin them up your cars, living rooms, bedrooms as examples of professionalism in a country's judicial system.
