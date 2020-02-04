Incoming republican president of Zambia Mr Hakahinde Hichilema visited the former republican Vice President Dr Guy Scott at his residence in Lusaka today.

“We took time today to check on Dr. Guy Scott and wish him well at his Lusaka residence.”

“Having been our country’s Vice President, Agriculture Minister and together with late President Micheal Sata winning an election against a party in power with all resources at its disposal is reason enough for each one of us to appreciate him and tap into his wisdom.”

“He is doing much, much better than when we visited him in London in September 2019. We reassured him that God almighty in heaven through his son Jesus Christ, will heal him.”

PRESIDENT HAKAHINDE HICHILEMA