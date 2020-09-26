*

Today, Saturday, September 26, 2020 is a big day as wedding bells are ringing in Lusaka for President Edgar Lungu’s daughter Tasila Lungu and her fiancé Patrick Mwansa.

The couple has been undergoing marriage formalities starting with the church.

The couple has been undergoing pre-marriage lessons at St. Ignatius Parish in Lusaka as required in the Catholic Church.

Tasila and her fiancé made public their engagement and subsequent desires to tie the knot through a marriage announcement which was read at the St Ignatius Parish together with four other couples in the church.