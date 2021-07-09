#ThrowBack
Chishimba Kambwili at Chief Monze’s palace in 2017 apologizing to the Chiefs in the province over his alleged tribal remarks against the Tonga speaking people of Southern Zambia.

216808876_1919337154913727_5512367899244486462_n

 

 

214747770_1919337214913721_6779973486463568683_n

 

 

214178463_1919337288247047_8077171580065178437_n

 

213319386_1919337108247065_4780698889415172420_n

 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here