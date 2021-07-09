Home politics PF PICTURES: Kambwili at Chief Monze’s palace in 2017 apologizing over his alleged... politicsPFPhotosUPND PICTURES: Kambwili at Chief Monze’s palace in 2017 apologizing over his alleged tribal remarks July 9, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp #ThrowBack Chishimba Kambwili at Chief Monze’s palace in 2017 apologizing to the Chiefs in the province over his alleged tribal remarks against the Tonga speaking people of Southern Zambia. LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.