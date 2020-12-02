PICTURES OF MINOR GETTING NRC AND VOTER’S CARD ARE STAGED TO SCANDALISE US – ECZ

The Electoral Commission of Zambia says the picture of a minor obtaining a voters card is stage-managed to scandalise the electoral process.

ECZ Acting Public Relations Manager Sylvia Bwalya says preliminary investigations indicate that it is a staged picture.

“The Electoral Commission of Zambia wishes to inform all stakeholders and the

general public that it is aware of the images and information circulating on social-media of the alleged under-age person registered as a voter. Preliminary investigations indicate that it is a staged picture. The Commission is still

investigating this matter and will inform the public on the findings of the case,” Ms Bwalya said.

“The requirements for one to register as a voter are that one must be a Zambian citizen of 18 years and above and in possession of a green National Registration Card. Anyone who does not meet these requirements and attempts to register as a voter commits an offence which is liable for prosecution.”

She further asked the public to stop such vices meant to tarnish the image of ECZ.

“The Commission therefore calls on the public to desist from such vices and report anyone found attempting to perform any illegality, to the Commission or the nearest police station,” Ms Bwalya said.