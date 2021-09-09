Lifestyle Audit Declaration

Nominated MP and Minister of Energy, Hon. Peter Chibwe Kapala, has released pictures of his plush home to the public with wildlife on it.

The new minister said he doesnt want to be accused of building a mansion after becoming a minister.

He said that he has began the process to disclose and declare his assets to avoid public finger pointing.

Owner, CIVILSTRUTS CONSULTING ENGINERS

C. KAPALA – Managing Director

Mr. Kapala is a Registered Engineer (PrEng), a registered consultant with the Association of Consulting Engineers in Zambia (MACEZ) and a Fellow of the Engineering Institution of Zambia (FEIZ).

He holds a Masters Degree in Structural Engineering from the University of Sheffield in the UK. He has practiced engineering for over 25 years in Zambia and several neighboring countries. Mr. Kapala specializes in structural design of industrial and commercial projects, contract administration, commercial property development and development of technical specifications.

Mr. Kapala is currently the Chairperson of the Engineers Registration Board (Zambia), and is the former Vice President for the Engineering Institution of Zambia.