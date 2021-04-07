Piers Morgan has claimed that several members of the royal family contacted him to thank him for publicly calling out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after their Oprah Winfrey interview.

“I’ve had some messages communicated to me on behalf of several members of the royal family,” the television personality told Extra TV’s host Billy Bush, one of several US interviews he has given since quitting Good Morning Britain.

He added: “I’m not going to go into who it was but [it was] gratitude that somebody was standing up.”

Morgan’s comments come after he also took aim at the royal couple in an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, where the broadcaster slammed Meghan as the “delusional duchess” and accused her of “making hundreds of millions” off her association with the royals while “trashing” the family in public.

He said that he hopes that Harry recognises Meghan “has a track record of ditching everyone and everything when they cease to be of use to her”.

“My advice to Harry is, make sure you remain ‘in use’,” Morgan told Carlson, saying that Harry’s principal “use” is being of royal lineage.

The former Daily Mirror editor asked: “Could you trust a family member who immediately rings the anchor of a big American breakfast show?”

“All to keep the pot boiling and making themselves talked about — which is ultimately their only currency. Otherwise, they’re just another couple of celebrities on the huckster trail.”

My wife’s always been completely supportive about this, but she hates the online abuse. The idea my sons had to be targeted by so-called liberals in a way that was threatening to them, abusive to them is completely disgusting,” he told Bush.

Asked what he would like to say to Meghan if he could, Morgan said he would ask her to sit down for an interview so he could put some “difficult questions” to her.

“I would say to Meghan Markle: ‘Look… sit down with me with your husband for an equally long interview… and let me ask you more difficult questions about all your claims’,” Morgan said.- independent