$1 to K20

The tragedy is not that a dollar is now at K20 but that our leaders are not doing anything to address the problem. Our currency has been dropping against the major currencies for some time now and it is clear that these guys have no capacity to address this drop.

They are more concerned with the politics than with the economics. They want to fix political opponents instead of the economy. They are excellent at lies and propaganda but terrible at things that matter. For them winning elections is everything but they don’t have the mind to manage the business of the country.

They are ready to do anything to stay in power but they don’t understand what it means to govern a country. For them being in power means to steal and become rich. They have become so rich while the country they govern has become so power. The servant of a PF carder is properly paid than the civil servant working for the country Zambia.

It is scary to even hear that these same people want to continue their stay in power…. mwebantu sure, do you hate this country so much that you just want it down on its knees? Do you hate this country so much that you want it’s people become destitutes?

Zambians sure, do we have to wait for the bomb to explode for us to know it was a bomb? How much more damage will be enough for us to say NO?