PILATO 1:0 KAMPYONGO
Pilato and group are very smart and intelligent. They were many steps ahead of Kampyongo.
The police were busy in their thousands patrolling the streets of Lusaka.
Meanwhile Pilato & Group were protesting from a private farm, streaming live and having a combined live viewership of over 300,000 people views in one hour 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿
The police and those who sent them now look stupid in all this 😂😂😂.
Is Kanganja going to arrest them for holding placards at a farm, or for streaming live on Facebook ? For what offence?
There is no room for dictatorship in the era of Social media and advanced technology! This was a technical knock out! Imagine the Youths mobilizing Boma to protest on their behalf?
Peaceful protests are supposed to be protected by Boma in a true Democracy as opposed to what is happening. You also don’t need to obtain police permits to protest in a true Democracy! Please ba PF, don’t start a fight you won’t win. Injustice lives but for a short time. Pursue Justice and learn to listen to the people you claim to lead. Whom are you going to govern when you kill the same people whose only crime is to ask you to listen to their cries?
This is how the beginning of the end starts for ruling parties when they become arrogant and deaf!