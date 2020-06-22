PILATO 1:0 KAMPYONGO

Pilato and group are very smart and intelligent. They were many steps ahead of Kampyongo.

The police were busy in their thousands patrolling the streets of Lusaka.

Meanwhile Pilato & Group were protesting from a private farm, streaming live and having a combined live viewership of over 300,000 people views in one hour 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿

The police and those who sent them now look stupid in all this 😂😂😂.

Is Kanganja going to arrest them for holding placards at a farm, or for streaming live on Facebook ? For what offence?