PILATO AND LAURA MITI STILL DETAINED AT LIVINGSTONE POLICE CENTRAL WAITING POLICE TO RECEIVE INSTRUCTIONS FROM TOP PF CADRES FROM LUSAKA.

ACTIVISTS Fumba Chama popularly known as Pilato is still in detention at Livingstone Central police over the trumped – up charge of unlawful assembly.

A check by Lameck Nguzu the Fixing Team reporter in Southern Province found Pilato locked inside a dirty non – ventilation room like a common criminal.

As if it was not enough, totalitarianism PF locked up asthmatic activist Laura Miti who went to see her colleague Pilato yesterday.

Meanwhile, Linda Kasonde who happens to be Mr. Fumba’s lawyer is doing everything possible to bail Pilato and others as soon as possible.

Pilato is known by calling a spade a spade and he has stood firm against Lungu’s corrupt government which led to his latest arrest.

Several people including potential incoming head of state Hakainde Hichilema has taken social media by storm by saying #freepilato unconditionally.

Recruitees mainly from Kamfinsa complained of being abused by PF government by saying “aba nabeve bativuta che balibe mulandu apa”

The Fixing Team.