Pilato castigate those thinking only them should sing for HH

He wrote:

Mr. HAKAINDE Hichilema is the president for all Zambians. The entitlement by some artists who feel they own the president just because they sung for him is very disturbing. The president has a responsibility to serve every citizen even those artists that didn’t sing for him.

Opportunities to work and make money are not just for the UPND aligned artists or members. No single individual can claim to have made Bally become president, he was voted for by over 2.8m people. The time for partisan opportunities ended with the PF. There are so many underprivileged people amongst us who voted for Mr. HAKAINDE Hichilema but didn’t sing for him. They too deserve to be served. If artists wants to be rewarded for singing for the UPND, let them wait for the party convention. We cannot use our proximity to the party to claim advantage and disqualify others because they didn’t sing for a political party of your choice.

Young people, we have a duty to build a better Zambia now. We have a new government, this is an opportunity for us to build back better together. The president has clearly said, opportunities for all Zambians.