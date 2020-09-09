Pilato Writes:

E.C.Z MUST DECIDE

The electoral commission of Zambia has made very dangerous decisions and if left unchallenged the credibility of the 2021 elections may be lost even before we go to the polls. If ECZ has decided to become a pata pata for the ruling party it must state so.

The Electoral Commission Of Zambia has stated not once but a number of times that they are under-funded. They have to this effect refused to sponsor observers to see the printing of the ballot papers. The reason they gave is that they have no funds for such an activity.

The same Electoral Commission Of Zambia is now telling us that it wants to have everyone of us to re-register as voters within 30 days. If they don’t have the money to sponsor the observers to monitor the printing of ballot papers, why then discard the voters’ register that is existing now?

The 6 million plus voters were registered over a period of years…. what makes you think that you will register every qualified Zambian within 30 days?

ECZ should guard itself against becoming the enemy institution of our people. They must decided which side of history they want to fall. We have a duty to defend the integrity and dignity of our institutions especially those that define our democracy. We will stand up to ECZ and we will resist every attempt to undermine the power of the vote. The people at ECZ must be reminded that Zambia is not their poultry farm and we are not their chickens, they cannot and will not act away from our wishes.

ECZ, behave