Pilato writes:

Nawakwi Vs HH

Now that the excitement about this seems to be calm and bearable, i would like to share my thoughts to the discussion and probably ask a few questions.

I must quickly run to defend madam Nawakwi from those that have decided to insult her and her business simply because she asked unromantic questions. The concept of democracy demands that we allow others the same room of expression as we feel we deserve. The abuse and ridicule towards Madam Nawakwi that I saw after the radio programme is backwards and any person who believes in democracy must condemn it with the arrogance they can afford. She has the right to ask questions even if those questions has the power to destabilize our comfort just as we also can ask her in return. Young people of this beautiful great country must resist the temptation to demonize those that ask difficult questions instead they must dare to engage no matter how difficult it may be to respond. Young people of this country have the power to influence the reality of today and of the future of this country therefore it is necessary that they aspire for a superior level of engagement with each other no matter the environment.

Coming to the issue of Madam Nawakwi and Mr. HH, I have continued to ask myself why it is fashionable to call out Mr. Hichilema alone on privatisation in Zambia even when it is clear that many Zambians were involved in the process. The concept of accountability is and should be broad beyond political opportunities. Those that demand for accountability and transparency must do so not because it advantages them politically.

Since there are so many Zambians dead and alive who were involved in the privatisation process in Zambia, why do we just focus on an individual, is it because he wants to become president of this country?

If Mr. Hichilema was not a political threat to those in power, were we going to still crucify him for his involvement in the process?

Why are we not demanding to know what Madam Nawakwi, President Lungu, Mr. Elias Chipimo and many others did and what they benefited individually?

I ask these questions because failure to be clear on the crusade in demanding for accountability and transparency may reduce the whole trip to a fight against an individual. The scope for the fight for accountability and transparency regarding the privatisation process should be expanded beyond an individual if our fight is to be credible.

If Mr. Hichilema stepped down tomorrow from active politics, are we going to see a sustained fight demanding for details of what happened during that process or we will go back to sleep?

What about leaders who were in government, to what extent did they fail in their responsibilities to protect the interests of our people?

If Madam Nawakwi can confidently claim that an individual dribbled them in the privatisation process, what did she and her government do about it? Why does she feel the need to act now? What did she do that allowed an Individual to take advantage of the whole process?

If Mr. Hichilema was a poor man today living at his farm in Namwala, was Madam Nawakwi going to be demanding for explanations from him today?

To the young people of this country I would like to challenge you to take the demand for accountability as your duty and should be beyond partisan politics. As it can be observed, politicians will only demand for accountability and transparency when it benefits them and their career prospects. I

Have a great weekend iweeee