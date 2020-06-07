Pilato wrote…

Prophecy of a Dusty Foot Philosopher

One day when President Lungu will be retired, abandoned and depressed, he will be telling stories claiming to be better than he is now. He will give interviews claiming the exact opposite of who is he right now. Isaac Chimpape by then will be driving a Mark X and telling everyone that he writing a book about Mr. Lungu and his life working with him. In actual sense he too will be trying to justify the bad presidency.

Bowman Lusambo by then will have lost his pot belly, he will probably remain with long fingers to point at places he will be missing.

Some of us would rather defend the country now and be dealt with by the police than allow our country to be dealt with by these leaders. So 22nd July am still joining the protest, I hope you are have not been intimidated.