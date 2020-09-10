PILATO

writes below.

Save Zambia, Stop ECZ scam

The Electoral Commission Of Zambia has continued to exhibit jungle arrogance in their approach to the 2021 elections. We did not ask for moving of the dates, we asked that you don’t throw away the old voter’s register and instead just add new voters to the existing register considering the limited time and resources allocated for the election. In case you are still trapped into thinking that Zambians are docile, you are wrong. Our patience with mediocrity should never be mistaken for docility or anything in that league. We will not let you facilitate a sham of an election in this country.

We will not protest you in the bush and we will not protest you in the streets, we will protest you in your face and you will regret. You cannot take the good people of this country for granted. We are insisting that …. you can’t throw away a register of voters when you have already announced how under-funded you are. We insist you do the right thing.

Mr. Nshindano mudala, You are still young and these criminals are damaging a reputation that you may never repair in this life time. We will treat you as an enemy of the people if you allow yourself to be used as their mop. Do the right thing NOW and stand with the people.

Save Zambia, Stop ECZ scam