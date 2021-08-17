Artist Pilato wants Parliament to stripe ECL’s immunity for prosecution

Chama Fumba aka Pilato has asked the new administration to remove the immunity of outgoing President Edgar Lungu so that h could be made answerable to some issues during his regime.

Pilato says there is need for Zambians to get answers on who owns the 48 houses as well as the issue of expired drugs which the Ministry of Health purchased for Zambians.

“We will demand that Mr. Lungu’s immunity is lifted so that we can hear from him how to grow K2.8 million to K28m within 16 months.

How we lost drugs worth millions of HIV/AIDS test kids and ARVs from the Global Health Fund. The $288,000 each per ambulance, the procurement of expired and defective condoms, the fire trucks, the gassing etc. These crimes were committed against the people and the people need answers. We are waiting”