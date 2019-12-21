PILATO’S ARREST IS UNWARRANTED AND AN ABUSE OF POA

We wish to condemn in the strongest terms possible, the arrest and subsequent detention of artist and human rights activist Fumba Chama popularly known as Pilato, with his collegues, by the Zambia Police in Livingstone today.

The selective application of the Public Order Act on targeted individuals and organizations that are perceived to be championing the cause of human rights and others that are viewed as political opponents of the PF, continues to be a source of great concern to all citizens who desire the enjoyment of the freedoms of movement, expression and association as enshrined in our constitution.