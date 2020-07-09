PLAGIARISM & DECEITFUL CONDUCT ON THE PRESIDENT’S SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

Plagiarism is the copying of someone else’s works and passing them off as your own works to deceive others.

In college or university, plagiarism is an expellable offence, you are required to acknowledge your source of information.

In the last week alone, the President’s Facebook account which is definitely run by senior State House press officials has on two occasions sought to deceive the people of Zambia by plagiarizing photographs of a road being built in Nigeria and a fish farm in Israel as Projects initiated by President Edgar Lungu.

We’ve all seen the poor quality roads built by ECL, and we know what the fish ponds he builds look like. So when these spectacular photos were published on his Facebook, it prompted curious researchers to find out exactly where these images were stolen from.

The President has since pulled one of the fake images off the Facebook account.

We’re seeing a disturbing pattern here, and this just comes off the back of the Mulungushi Textiles lie and the miracle police bicycles for which the people of Zambia have still not been given a satisfactory answer.

Now are these the kind of people we can continue to entrust with the national treasury?

People who are willing to go to such lengths to deceive the people of Zambia?