By Logic Lukwanda and Mastone Moonze

UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema says the ministry of home affairs has no legal right to halt the Issuance of National Registration Cards –NRCS-.

Speaking at his farm in Choma this morning, Mr. Hichilema said there is information indicating that the Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo is planning to stop issuance of NRCs which is not backed by any law in the country.

And Chief Mukuni of the Tokaleya speaking people of Kazungula District in Southern Province has described the decision by government to terminate the issuance of National Registration Cards as outrageous and premature.

The traditional leader has reminded government that NRCs are not only a prerequisite to acquiring a voter’s card but for many other important issues such as job searching, business transactions and other important functions of the NRC.

And when reached for a comment, Home Affairs Minister, Stephen Kampyongo said he will be issuing a ministerial statement in parliament this afternoon on the matter.

