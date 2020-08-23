By Anthony Bwalya

PLANS UNDERWAY BY PF TO OUST FINANCE MINISTER DR. BWALYA NGANDU.

As the battle for the Patriotic Front (PF) and President Edgar Lungu to remain in power intensifies, there are frantic and relentless efforts by the regime to anchor down and secure all key institutions with puppets of the regime; individuals who are loyal and willing to sell the fortunes of a whole nation just for a place at the table of blood with the PF.

The regime is well aware that all good men and women of honor and integrity in the civil service will not accept to render themselves as accessories to crimes against their own country. And these are the men and women who are now facing a real risk of losing their positions across key government institutions to pave way for accomplices of the regime.

The firing of the Bank of Zambia governor Denny Kalyalya is part of a long chain of carefully mapped out strategic sackings of high ranking civil servants to soften the already rugged terrain for the PF towards 2021.

Here are some of the PF’s major problems:

Unprecedented hunger with close to 10m starving citizens and a basic food basket of nearly K7,500 per month Mass unemployment with close to 110, 000 trained young men and women without a job Food inflation running close to 17%, Unprecedented load shedding of close to 12hrs a day for nearly 2 years running – costing the economy a collosal $7.25bn

Note: To close this economic gap, the economy needs to grow at a consistent 2% (without fail) for 13 years

Unprecedented politically motivated corruption costing the country in excess of $2bn per year

Note: Between 2012 and 2019, the PF regime have failed to account for around $2.5bn revenue from Mukula sales

Unprecedented public borrowing of over $20bn, now more than 100% the size of the economy. A breakdown in the rule of law with cadres openly raiding a police station and still get away with it.

Against this background, the PF regime no longer have a bankable story to tell the Zambian people come 2021. Their election message will be pinned on strategic vote buying. But to buy votes, they will need money – a lot of it.

This means they need both keys to the TREASURY – both on the monetary and fiscal side.

To consolidate their grip on the monetary side, they needed to water down the powers of the central bank; this is why BILL 10 is key to them. They virtually want to move Bank of Zambia into a statehouse which is under state capture.

So, the removal of Denny Kalyalya is only a small part of the changes the PF regime need to secure BoZ. They ultimately want access to the $1.4bn sitting in reserves to use for campaigns next year.

Next stop is the Ministry of Finance – Bwalya Ngandu.

Bwalya Ngandu is an upstanding professional. His message to the government was perfectly in sync with Kalyalya. He has been getting in the way of government borrowing, and his situation is further complicated because there is a northern clique in the PF looking to use him to topple Edgar Lungu from the helm of PF leadership.

He will have to go.

“My advice to the Finance Minister now is RESIGN while your integrity is intact. They are after you anyway, so there is no use fighting them. “

It is time.