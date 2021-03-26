PLAYER RATER: Zambia 3-3 Algeria . Lubambo shines, Kabaso flops

The unenviable prospect of missing out on an unprecedented third successive AFCON came to reality on Thursday night as Zambia was held at home by the African Champions Algeria .

Algeria stretched their unbeaten run to 25 games and are one away from equaling Ivory Coast’s record.

Below the ZamFoot Crew takes a look at how the Chipolopolo Boys fared against the North Africans.

Mwenya Chibwe 5/10 – Hard to blame him for the goals. His defense did not help him. He saved a stinging shot from Baghdad Bounedjah well and was quick off his line to aid his defense acting as a sweeper.

Luka Banda 3/10 – Looked the brighter of the three in what was a shambolic back three. Was good when he had his moments but had a hand in both the first and second goal. Denied by a good save from the corner

Kabaso Chongo 2/10 – Error prone skipper was back in the struggled to impose himself on the game and was being beaten with ease. Culpable for the second morale sapping goal when Zambia was pushing for the winner at 2 – 2. Amateurish that he threw himself at the striker like he did.

Adrian Chama -4.5- Disastrous first 30 minutes playing on the right side of the back three and Zambia only held on to the 19th minute thanks to the offside flag that was saving the situation. Easily nutmegged for the second goal and has to shoulder some blame for the first and third. He looked more comfortable playing in the back four.

Nathan Sinkala 3/10 – He has lost his mobility and hardly did anything of note in the 30 minutes he was on the pitch. He seemed to remain up the pitch even when disaster was looming in the box. Sacrificed for Rodrick Kabwe.

Benson Sakala 6/10 – Solid performance. Added the grit to the midfield but also used the ball very well picking his moments when to try a defense splitting pass or just being conservative with the ball.

Enock Mwepu -6/10 – The midfield maestro was lost in the middle of the pack. He looked dangerous when he had the space to operate in but he failed to dictate play or give Zambia the rythmn in the game.

Ghampani Lungu -5/10 – Bright through out the game even when he started as the right wing back. He looked the most likely to make something happen when the chips were down. However his decision making let him down in the final third.

Augustine Mulenga -5/10 – He had a very poor first half and looked lost in the game. He was live after the restart and caused the Algerian problems going forward. One bad pass when Zambia were through on goal on the counter attack will stand out but he atoned with an assist for the Clatoush Chama for the equalizer.

Patson Daka -7/10 – A tough evening for him as he was closely guarded. Showed nerves of steel to strike home two good penalties which gave the goalie no chance. He battled well alone upfront.

Substitutes

Lubambo Musonda -8/10 – Came on in the 3oth minute to play right back. He gave it his all. Defended well, sharp to sense danger and breakdown counter attacks, supported attack, took on defenders, tried his luck on goal and could have had an assist. Easily the man of the match for Zambia

Rodrick Kabwe -6/10 – A surprise that he did not start but brought a lot of balance to the left wing working it up and down. His took over set piece duty and his corners troubled the Algerian goal minder

Moses Phiri -6/10 – In for Ghampani Lungu. He was up for the fight and looked determined to get the result. He won the second penalty for Zambia

Spencer Sautu 6/10 – in for Augustine Mulenga. Slotted into right back position. Did not do much to influence the game.

Collins Sikombe -4/10 – Nothing to write home about

Coach Micho 5/10

His decision to go with a back three backfired terribly and it cost the team two goals. A bad decision to experiment with the stake so high. He was pragmatic with his decision making and picked the right subs that influenced the game positively. With a little bit of luck, he could have pulled a famous come-back but some individual errors by players are hard to mitigate. Unfortunately the tendency to start poorly and make changes seems to be a hallmark of his management and it caught up with him this time.