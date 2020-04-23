PLEASE BACHITAMBALA SPARE ME YOUR HATRED, I DON’T THINK I AM HANDLING IT WELL INSIDE ME

=====================

I am extremely saddened and disappointed by the response from my elder brother Chitambala Mwewa after I genuinely wished him well on his 20th anniversary in his marriage.

I reiterate that I know that marriage can be very challenging and I attest to the fact that I once failed in my first marriage. Certainly, Mr. and Mrs. Mwewa deserve an applaud in spite of our differences.

However, since that article Mr. Mwewa has write 3 or 4 articles, with countless comments on the same articles against me.

A lot of people like to refer to this exchange as a beef between us which we need to resolve, unfortunately this is more from him than me.

If you count articles I have done about him, they are far less than those he has written about me, And whatever I could have written was in response to his provocation.

I never started this, he started it and he tries hard to sustain it.

I never spoke to Chitambala, he is the one that came to me but I turned him down on whatever advice he was trying to give because I didn’t need it.

Most of the things that Chitambala writes are not true including the conversation I had with his mother. He said, I called her, yet she called me to help us.

He says that I said Verspers died because he was UPND, this is not true.

Now he has dragged my daughter in this and it has offended me deeply, such that, I am only thanking God for being with me otherwise my emotions would want me to go die in his hands, if he is fast enough.

I never celebrated nor did I want Verspers dead, and I feel bad that we are discussing her out of whatever hatred Chitambala has, but whatever it is why bring my daughter in.

Is Chitambala wishing my daughter dead like Verspers? Did I kill Verspers? Why is this man behaving this way.

I don’t know who is going to help us because this is getting out of hand and I don’t know how it may end. But I feel scared of myself.

Chitambala has gone to court, why not respect that process than keep on provoking me.

I appeal to those close to him to help him control himself because when one insists on such provocations, you never know how the other may react small or powerless the maybe.

I kind of fall into temporary insanity when it comes to my family so please keep them out of it.

Please BaChitambala, namipapata, may God restrain you and allow us to look after our families instead of this, I don’t want it because I may not handle it well in future.

TAYALI THE MARRIED MAN – FAMILIES MUST COME FIRST!