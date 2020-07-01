By Chilufya Tayali

ARTICLE 52 SHOULDN’T GO, I ALSO WANT TO USE IT TO PETITION HH ON THREE GROUNDS WHEN HE FILES HIS NOMINATIONS IN 2021 – #BILL10_MUST_FALL

Politics is about strategies and schemes to advance your chances, I want to take advantage of certain weaknesses in my fellow candidates and the constitution, to pour more votes in the next election.

Article 52(4) says that a person may challenge, before a court or tribunal, as prescribed, the nomination of a candidate within seven days of the close of nomination and the court shall hear the case within twenty-one days of its lodgement.

This clause in the constitution gives me the right to petition HH after he files his nomination because he has stood for 5 times without going to a convention as prescribed by article 60.

HH has already been abrogating the constitution and the registrar of societies should have de-registred UPND but they haven’t, therefore, if HH files nominations again, I will petition the court according to article 52.

This is the same article that John Sangwa wants to use to petition Edgar Lungu after he files the nomination. For me this is good, let John Sangwa do it.

If you think intelligently, you will see that I stand a chance next year because I will technically knock out HH, while Sangwa will do the same to ECL.

Therefore, as EEP, we are taking a political stance on Bill 10 like the PF and the UPND are doing. We will look at what is good for us and support that, then when we are in power, we can put things right.

Please BaUPND make sure Bill 10 falls so that I can petition HH. I will tell you other grounds later, for now make sure Bill 10 doesn’t go through.

TAYALI NI TOUCH AND GO!

EEP – ICHALO BANTU!

2021 IS OUR TIME – WAPYA BAISA!

ZAMBIA MUST BE OWNED BY ZAMBIANS!