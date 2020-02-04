PLEASE DISARM AND DEMILITARISE PF CADRES – UPND YOUTHS.

Some UPND Youths based in Lusaka have asked the President of the Patriotic Front, Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu and his Secretary General, Mr Davis Mwila, to speedily disarm and demilitarize their cadres as this had the potential to spiral the country into chaos and blood shed.

The youths expressed sadness that, instead of offering stable jobs for the youths and/or empowering them meaningfully, the ruling party had resorted to risking the lives of the youths to fight running battles for their selfish and personal gains.

The UPND Youths have asked the leaders of the PF to take this matter with the urgency it deserves because the current situation was also prompting them to militarize, accusing the Police of exhibiting reluctance to act against ruling party cadres.

The youths spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of victimization.