PLEASE GIVE ME MY BALANCE, YOU HAVE MADE ME LOSE MY PARLIAMENTARY SEAT – LUNGWANGWA.

By George Lemba

Judas ISCARIOTS leader Geoffrey Lungwangwa was last night chased from State House gates when he went to claim for his balance from Edgar Lungu in the purchase of his Bill 10 vote.

But security turned him away saying Lungu was locked in a meeting with some of the PF members of parliament.

Lungwangwa on behalf of the other three corrupt outgoing judas ISCARIOTS phoned Lungu’s political advisor Chris Zumani who also cut his calls 5 times before picking at sixth attempt.

And Zumani only told Lungwangwa that: The President is busy.

Four UPND members of parliament yesterday joined hands with PF in trying to push for the life of Bill 10.

The four are for Senanga, Solwezi West, Nalikwanda and Katuba.

But angry Lungwangwa complained bitterly that he had lost his parliamentary seat along with his fellow 3 Judas ISCARIOTS because 2020 is now their last year of being in parliament. He stated that he was at State House for his balance.

“Please my young man, I am here with colleagues and as you know, we agreed that once we vote for this bill or just attend via electronic, then the balance of the agreed payment would be given, please give us,” insisted Lungwangwa. -Koswe