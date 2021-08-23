By Chilufya Tayali

PLEASE HH, DON’T BE LATE TOMORROW FOR SWEARING IN CEREMONY – THIS HEADLINE IS CATASTROPHIC, IN MY OPINION MOSHO SHOULD BE IN JAIL INSTEAD OF MAKING HIM RICH

I couldn’t wait till tomorrow after seeing this Headline, because I strongly believe Mosho has gotten away with a lot of rot using his connections with the top boss.

I cried night and day, when the Post was closed and hastily liquidated. I cried for justice for Fred M’membe but mostly for many workers who lost jobs. To-date many of them have not been paid. Mosho was at the centre.

Actually, if Prime TV is back, why can’t we bring back the Post? It was closed illegally using mafia laws. Mosho ignored the Order from the Tax Authority Court and had Mmembe arrested together with his wife and Joseph Mwenda.

The Shoprite saga is another big scandal which requires a commission of inquiry because I know, a lot of people were compromised and it is an insult to imagine that, Kalaluka as Attorney General(who needs to be questioned on a number of recommendations he made starting with the speed Cameras), agree to such weird demands.

We need to get back to the speed Cameras before Brian Mushimba goes to America where it is believed he has invested part of what he earned as Minister.

Please HH come early tomorrow, so that you can be sworn in then we get to such business. This man (Mosho) must be thoroughly investigated.

I know HH wants to sort out the economy, create jobs and better our lives, but some of us are ready to fight for justice and correct the wrongs done by the PF government.

This should serve as a lesson to those that will be appointed in Bally’s Government, so let’s get serious about this.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!