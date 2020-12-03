Please make SML to shut up, Tayali pleads with court

THE Economic and Equity Party (EEP) leader, Chilufya Tayali has pleaded with the court to grant him an interim injunction to restrain Lusaka businessman Chitambala Mwewa from issuinh defamatory remarks which he says have caused tension in his household.

Tayali complained to the Lusaka High Court that Mr Mwewa has continued to publish defamatory statements against him which has ruined his reputation resulting in loss of clients, political party supporters and also causes tension in his household.

Credit: Daily Nation