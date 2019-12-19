PLEASE MR LUNGU! YOU HAVE SOLD OUR LAND,MINERALS AND MUKULA, CAN YOU SPARE OUR CHAMBA ( MARIJUANA)

“WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN GROWING MARIJUANA AND HOMOSEXUALITY IN A CHRISTIAN NATION BEING PRESIDED OVER BY A HUMBLE FAILURE”?

Personally, I am not going to take the legalization of chamba ( MARIJUANA), in Zambia as a joke of the day. This legalization of marijuana has so many hidden agendas that we the citizens of this country are ignorant about. For them to quickly approve it, watch the space.

The legalization of marijuana has demonstrated how thugs are powerful in PF government. Time and again, we have been telling the nation that Findlay has an agenda with Mr. Lungu and finally here we are as a Christian nation we have legalized marijuana even without a clear road map on how the drug will be controlled in our communities so that it doesn’t affect the lives of youths who are just roaming the streets without jobs courtesy of Mr. Lungu and PF poor leadership and lack of vision.

All we are seeing is the license fee of $250000. Now is this piece of information enough to sustain a smooth growing of marijuana in Zambia without causing harm ? I don’t think so. This will be business for thieves in PF. Few months ago, we heard news that the presidential jet carries drugs for Findlay who is always part and parcel of Mr. Lungu’s entourage, now doesn’t this development validated media reports about the jet carrying drugs? Personally I agree to media reports and they have approved it so that nobody will question anymore. Fellow citizens we have to wake up these people are up to no good.

In my own opinion, this drug has more negative impact on our communities especially if there is no serious security measures to control its movement. It’s negative impacts are visible to everyone compared to homosexuality allegations PF is fighting the USA ambassador for.

So, it is clear that every thug around Mr. Lungu wants to have a share of Zambia. And whether it is properly done or not it is none of Mr. Lungu and his friends business.

“Just imagine if it was HH and UPND who said we shall legalize marijuana once we are in power, every dog, hyena, snake even that rat which is the biggest bidder in mukula trees would have issued a statement to paint HH black”.

We understand the medicinal purposes the product has but “our biggest worry is seeing our chamba in wrong hands that still have blood stains of mukula tree”. I don’t have a problem with the product under a honest government. Because it can add revenue and eradicate poverty.

They have sold our land and Mukula to Chinese and now they want to get our last hope chamba, Zambians wake up. As I concerned citizen, I demand to know how much DEC has realized so far from the sales of confiscated MARIJUANA since Mr. Lungu went to state house.

Sikaile Sikaile

GOVERNANCE AND HUMAN RIGHTS ACTIVIST